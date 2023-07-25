Men’s national team win opener against Curacao – Ladies hold off host Suriname

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

After watching the women’s national team go the distance to hold off host Suriname in their opener on Sunday night, the men’s national volleyball team didn’t want to take any chances against Curacao yesterday.

Playing in the Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championships in Paramaribo, Suriname, the men’s team pulled off a 25-20, 25-21, 13-25 and 25-8 win in their opener before they get set to play Trinidad & Tobago in their next game today.

Members of Team Bahamas were captain and middle blocker Byron Ferguson Jr, middle blockers Shonari Hepburn and Donovan Wilmott, libero Jamaal Ferguson, setters Renaldo Knowles and Je’Vaughn Saunders, right side hitter Eugene Stuart and outside hitter Jesse Delancy.

“The team played excellent (yesterday),” said head coach Lloyd Davis, who was assisted by Tonny Simon. “We got too relaxed in the third set, but we were able to rebound and come back and take the fourth set.”

With the team that the Bahamas Volleyball Federation has assembled, Davis said it’s solid, but they have two reinforcements in setter Gaege Smith and outside hitter Prince Wilson, who should help to cement their chances to win the title.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time and try to make our country proud,” Davis said.

“All of the teams are pretty even from what we’ve seen so far. We’re about one hour and-a-half from the venue and our hotel. “So when we are finished playing, we go back to the hotel to get off our feet and get some rest. We’re going to take it one game at a time, but the goal is for us to win the title.”

The women’s team, coached by Jason Saunders and Glen Rolle, consist of middle blocker/right side hitter Sari Albury, outside hitters Melinda Bastian and Brittany Bonamy, middle blocker/right side hitter La’Tavia Braynen, right side hitters Jannelle Curtis, Raechel Knowles and Venessa Sawyer, setters Laval Sands and Je’Nae Saunders (captain), middle blocker Ashley Webb and liberos Franceska McBride and Chandra Mackey.

After taking a day off, the ladies will be back in action today when they play Trinidad & Tobago as well.

They will then play Barbados on Wednesday and wrap up round robin play against Jamaica on Thursday.

The playoffs will get started on Friday and run through Sunday when the medal round will take place.

The men, on the other hand, will close out round robin play on Wednesday against Jamaica.

Their playoffs will get started on Thursday and the championship will be contested on Sunday.

Also travelling with the team are Augusto Sabbitini, an assistant coach and trainer, Lanza Miller, referee and Kurkwood Greene, the head of the delegation.