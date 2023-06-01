BREAKING NEWS: Plane crashes 10 miles north of Andros – all five on board rescued

The Police Marine Support Unit has rescued all five people on board a plane that crashed 10 miles north of Andros on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, the small private aircraft left San Andros Airport en route to West Palm Beach, Florida when the pilot began experiencing mechanical issues with the plane.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely in shallow waters without any casualties.

Those on board were then rescued by the Police Marine Support Unit and are en route to Andros to receive medical assistance for non-life threatening injuries. Investigations continue.