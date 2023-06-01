Port Authority announces storm readiness plan ahead of upcoming hurricane season

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

As June 1 marks the beginning of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Grand Bahama Port Authority Ltd has announced the completion of its storm readiness plan to mitigate against any storm event.

Nakira Wilchcombe, vice president of the Building and Development Services Department, said it is critical that residents, commercial businesses, and industrial facilities properly dispose of and secure items that can become projectiles in a storm.

Disposing of debris in unoccupied property and undeveloped areas, including the pine forest, is prohibited, she said.

Ms Wilchcombe said the debris must be taken to the landfill, which is open from Monday through Friday 8am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.

“Residents can dispose of bulk waste at no charge,” she said.

She warned that items illegally disposed of in unauthorised areas could pose obstructions in the aftermath of the storm.

The GBPA executive urged residents to prune trees that can negatively impact structures, and complete all necessary repairs.

Families in remote areas are encouraged to develop evacuation plans and to ensure that their hurricane kits also include life safety items such as ropes, life vests, and other necessary devices.

People should also be familiar with their legal address - the lot number, block number, tract, subdivision, street name, and house/apartment number.

Ms Wilchcombe said these can be found for Freeport/Lucaya area using the links: 1bit.ly/gbpa_ address using a mobile device, and arcg.is/0siutj for a desktop.

Residents should also digitise and properly secure property documentation such as conveyances, plans, and other documents, etc, in the event they are needed after the storm.

Mrs Wilchcombe said the Building and Development Services Department has been preparing continuously through subdivision familiarisation exercises, rapid assessment drills using key technology, and assisting governmental and non-governmental organidations with assessments and data.

She said their emergency numbers are listed on the GBPA social media pages.

Troy Mcintosh, deputy director of city maintenance, said they have conducted maintenance throughout the city, trimming trees on main roads, carrying out restorations and servicing drainage wells, and removing large debris piles.

Although peak hurricane season is August and September, he stressed residents should not wait until the last minute to move debris from their properties.

“We ask persons not to be casual and wait for impending storm approach the island, they should be doing it now,” said Mr McIntosh.

He said residents should also download the Freeport Report App from the Google store. He said it is used to disseminate information about debris to be removed and poor drainage.

An official at the Grand Bahama Utility Company said that a comprehensive plan is in place to ensure the safe and efficient restoration of water services after a hurricane or storm.

“We are fully prepared to mitigate potential challenges and swiftly restore any disruption caused by severe weather conditions, said the representative.

“Grand Bahama Utility Company has diligently conducted storm assessment of lines and potential vulnerability and identified areas of improvement.”

Mr Corey Cartwright of Lucaya Services Company, said all bridges and roadways are safe.

Glendia Sweeting, manager of Group Corporate Affairs and Quality Assurance, said residents should follow their social media pages. She said they will also be establishing a call center for residents.