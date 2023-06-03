Police seek three suspects after man shot multiple times

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three men who are responsible for shooting a man on Saturday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after noon, at the rear of a residence located on Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens.

According to reports, the suspects emerged from a property at the rear of the 28-year -old victim’s home and shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS personnel, where at present his condition is unknown.

Police are aggressively searching for the culprits, who reportedly fled the area in a small white, heavily tinted Japanese vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.