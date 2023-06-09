GB native achieves his dream to become a pilot

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ROBERT Clarke Jr, a 29-year-old Bahamian pilot with Silver Airways, received a warm Bahamian welcome after making his first flight to The Bahamas on May 28.

Clarke, who is employed as a first officer, touched down in his native Grand Bahama, and then in Bimini, before returning back to Florida.

Flying to The Bahamas was not only his dream, but it was a momentous occasion for his family and friends who gathered at the Grand Bahama International Airport to meet him on his arrival, including his mother, Tiffany Brice; grandmother, Thelma Brice; Senator James Turner, and local news reporters.

“It was a great accomplishment and a nice flight for me,” he recalled. Clarke has been with the airline for five months and is already being assigned to the airline’s senior routes.

Silver Airways, headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, is a leading regional US airline operating flights between gateways in Florida, the Southeast, and The Bahamas.

When he learned that he would be flying to The Bahamas, he told his mother the great news. “It was a big surprise to see my mom and all the people who came to support me,” Clarke said.

As a boy, Clarke would accompany his father, Robert Clarke, Sr, on work trips to Abaco and the Family Islands. They would travel by private aircraft, and he would always sit in the front with the pilot.

At age 25, he began his aviation career at the Treasure Coast Flight Training School in Stuart, Florida, where he obtained his private instrument, commercial, and instructor licenses.

Clarke said that his next goal is to become a Captain.

As a licensed instructor, he has assisted other Bahamians with getting their commercial and private instrument licenses.

“I also check up on them to make sure they are staying up to date with their proficiency checks and landings and that they accomplish their goals.”

His advice to students interested in a career in aviation is to study hard and stay focused.

Clarke said that they must be prepared for long nights of studying and training sessions. The support of his parents and family was also important.

“My dad, mom, and grammy pushed me and they were always available no matter what time I called,” he said.

He encouraged parents not to give up on their children. “Always support them in whatever they want to be,” he said.

My parents were my role model growing up because they were very hard working and always made sure I had the best life, and that I had what I needed to succeed. They told me that I could accomplish anything I put my mind to,” he said.

Clarke, who has his single-engine and instrument instructor license, said he is willing to assist new beginners and rookie pilots obtain their private licenses, and keep their licenses updated. He said persons may contact him at 553-1407 or email him at lilrobbie10@hotmail.com.