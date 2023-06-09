Man accused of assault with intent to rape, jailed for deceit of public officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was jailed for deceit of a public officer after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment while she was quarantined for COVID-19 last year.

Khirv Daxon stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of burglary, assault with intent to rape and deceit of a public officer.

Daxon allegedly entered the apartment of a woman at 5.30am on July 30, 2022. The woman awakened to find Daxon standing naked above her bed with a condom in his mouth. He then grabbed her hips before she managed to evade her assailant and identified him as her landlady’s son.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the deceit of a police officer charge.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans sentenced Daxon to two months for the deceit charge and informed him the more serious charges would proceed to the Supreme Court.

Daxon is expected to be served his Voluntary Bill of Indictment on October 2.