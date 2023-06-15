First labour force survey since Covid-19 expected to be released June 20

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Statistics will release the latest labour force survey on June 20th, according to Labour director Robert Farquharson.

The survey results are highly anticipated because this is the first survey in three years. Officials postponed the study because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to complete the 2022 census.

Mr Farquharson said the statistics department finished the survey on May 3.

His comments came during a press conference announcing a Labour on the Blocks job fair scheduled in the Fox Hill community on June 17 at the Fox Hill Community Centre from 9am to 3pm. He estimated over 600 jobseekers will be in attendance.

He encouraged people to register for the fair through his department’s Facebook page or website portal.

He also urged people to dress appropriately. He said the department will provide clothing to people who need proper attire.

Mr Farquharson said there would be numerous job opportunities in the upcoming months.

“The Hilton has indicated to us that they expect to open this year, and they’re going to need to employ between 300 and 400 persons there,” he said.

“We have also had indication from a number of companies in Grand Bahama about some investment opportunities that are becoming available next month and we expect additional job fairs to be held in Freeport of this year to accommodate that.”

“In Long Island, they’ve also indicated because of investment opportunities. They’re going to want the department to come to Long Island to seek persons to be employed in Long Island, as well as in South Eleuthera.

“We look forward in the very near future, six to 12 months to have employment opportunities spring up in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Long Island, Exuma and in Eleuthera.”

Among the companies scheduled to attend Saturday’s job fair are Norwegian Cruise Lines, Four Seasons Resort, MSC Cruise Lines, John Bull, Warwick Hotel, Sandals Resort, Norman’s Cay Resort, Osprey Construction Company, Bella Mente Spa, FML Group of Companies, AML Foods Limited, McDonald’s, Little Caesars, Family Guardian, the Bahamas Humane Society, Everyday Tools, Dairy Queen, Supervalue, Aetos Holdings Limited, Foresight Security Services and ICS of The Bahamas Company Limited.