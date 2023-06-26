Lanisha Rolle denies charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit fraud

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

Former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle denied charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit fraud in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The charges stem from allegations of corruption after Rolle allegedly awarded contracts totalling $768,989.56 while serving as minister from 2019 to 2021 under the Minnis administration.

Rolle faced three counts of bribery and 13 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences before Senior Justice Bernard Turner.

Rolle and her husband, Vontenken Rolle, were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences after allegations relating to a $168,000 contract for work at Kendal GL Isaacs Gym.

The former minister also allegedly received a bribe of $48,303.74 for awarding a contract for work at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex to G&C Landscaping.

Wilfred Rolle and Godfrey Burrows are accused of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences in reference to a $34,600 contract for work at South Beach Pools.

Burrows was further accused of receiving that amount by false pretences.

All four accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This case was transferred to Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns. The accused are expected to have their trial date fixed on July 5.