Police officer in custody over incest allegations

A member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is in custody and being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department for alleged incestuous behaviour.

In a statement issued last night, the RBPF said an investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided on completion of the probe, describing the individual as a sub-officer.

On Tuesday, The Tribune reported that police were investigating allegations that a man allegedly raped his daughter.

At the time, a police officer said the man was not in custody. Reports circulating online alleged the man is a police officer, however a representative from the RBPF could not confirm this earlier this week.