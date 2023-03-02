More than 500 apprehensions of irregular migrants under Operation Restore

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 500 irregular migrants have been apprehended in the last month, said Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

Mr Bell made these comments during his contribution yesterday afternoon at Parliament for the 2022- 2023 mid-year budget debate.

Mr Bell said officials of his ministry launched Operation Restore, under Operation Secure, a part of the government’s national immigration policy framework. Operation Restore was launched on February 13 in Abaco and 245 persons, including Haitians and Jamaicans, were taken into custody.

“Operation Restore, as I indicated for the island of Abaco, is a joint effort of the Department of Immigration, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which commenced on the 13th of February and continues,” Mr Bell said.

“As a result of this operation, a number of persons have been taken into Immigration custody for being undocumented, working outside the scope of their work permit, overstaying, and working on Abaco with a permit issued for New Providence,” he said.

“It must be emphasised that the operation on Abaco and ongoing repatriation exercises are costly exercises for the government. The overall cost for 2022, as I’ve said, is $1.5m.”

He also said: “On the 13th of February, 62 Haitian nationals were taken into custody. On the 14th of February, 64 Haitian nationals were taken into custody.

“On the 15th of February, 15 irregular Haitian nationals were taken into custody.

“On the 16th of February, 11 Haitian nationals were taken into custody.”

Mr Bell continued: “On the 17th of February, 24 irregular Haitian nationals were taken into custody. On the 19th of February, 33 irregular Haitian nationals were taken into custody, along with three Jamaican nationals. On the 28th of February, 30 irregular Haitian nationals were taken into custody, along with three Jamaican nationals. Madam Speaker, in that short period, some 245 persons were taken into custody, 239 Haitian nationals and six Jamaican nationals.”

Mr Bell added that the US Coast Guard on two occasions also assisted The Bahamas with irregular migrant interceptions last month.

“On 15th of February, the US Coast Guard intercepted a freighter in the area of the Old Bahama Channel. The vessel was registered and licensed as a Bahamian vessel up to 2017. The vessel was found to have some 312 Haitian nationals who were attempting to smuggle into the USA along with two Bahamians and two Dominican nationals,” Mr Bell said.

“(Then) on the 22nd of February, the US Coast Guard intercepted a 36 feet vessel, which departed from Freeport, Grand Bahama en route to South Florida, with some 78 irregular migrants on board. The groups comprised 74 Haitian nationals, one Dominican national and three Bahamian nationals,” he said.

“In both instances, Madam Speaker, the US Coast Guard provided valuable assistance in carrying out a direct repatriation of the 386 Haitian nationals to Haiti,” he said.

Mr Bell said that with the sanction of the government’s zero tolerance immigration policies, Operation Restore will continue.

“A number of matters have been placed before the courts resulting in fines and in some instances, custodial sentences. As of the 28th (of February), there have been 20 convictions for matters related to Operation Restore. The operation remains ongoing and the Department of Immigration will provide further updates to the public on our progress,” Mr Bell said.