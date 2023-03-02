Who are the women who are your heroes?

On Wednesday, March 8, International Women's Day will be celebrated around the world - and here at home in The Bahamas, we would like to join in the celebrations by hearing about the women who are your heroes.

Let us know who the women are here in The Bahamas who have been your own personal heroes - and tell us why.

You can also post your nominations on social media. Use the hashtag #womensdayheroes and we will include some of your suggestions in Wednesday's Tribune.