Former PM: ‘We are on the frontlines’ of Haiti crisis

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday there must be “vigorous” and “resolute” efforts in safeguarding The Bahamas, adding illegal immigration is still a major issue that needs to be tackled.

Dr Minnis gave his remarks during a Rotary Club of West Nassau meeting where he discussed the theme “Securing Our Nationhood for a New Generation.” In order to do this, Dr Minnis said it is crucial to ensure the viability and resilience of the country’s culture and way of life.

“The challenge of illegal migration particularly from the Republic of Haiti is complex and long standing today. Haiti is in the grip of extreme economic, political and social turmoil and crisis. There is rampant gang violence, all resulting in a mass exodus from the Republic.

“By some reports, nearly 3,000 people died last year. Because of these gangs, our southern neighbour is in a state of collapse. We are on the front line of this collapse,” he said.

Dr Minnis added that although The Bahamas should be a nation of “compassion” there still must be the priority to secure the country’s borders.

Dr Minnis suggested it is time for The Bahamas to also strengthen its intelligence cooperation with The Bahamas and Haiti, noting there needs to be collaboration with other countries as well.

“We need to help gather and to act on timely intelligence to deter human trafficking to protect our borders, and the lives of those put at risk by traffickers. The Bahamas should significantly increase our investments in surveillance and intelligence assets, both technological and human within The Bahamas and elsewhere.

“We need to collaborate with the United States, CARICOM, Canada, France and others in the collection of intelligence, which may gather information on traffickers and help deter more migrants.”

He added: “The international community, particularly the United States, France, Canada, and other powers should with greater earnestness and intensity, discuss strategies to potentially sanction various elements of the Haitian elite in order to help stabilise Haiti.”

Dr Minnis stressed the long history of injustice Haiti has suffered, as he said Haiti deserves reparations.

He mentioned the longstanding problem of corrupt practices in The Bahamas such as issuing visas and documents. He said the reform of the Immigration Department has been a major challenge for successive governments.

Dr Minnis added: “We must also regularise those who should legitimately be granted permanent residency or citizenship.”

He also spoke about shanty town demolitions, saying the illegal communities need to be cleared as quickly as possible.