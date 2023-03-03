No bail for officer on incest charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer was remanded yesterday after being accused of raping his young daughter over the course of almost three years.

The 33-year-old accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on ten counts of incest.

It is alleged that between November 1, 2020, and February 24, 2023, the accused had unlawful sex on ten occasions with his daughter while she was between the ages of 10 to 12 years old.

Due to the gravity of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was further told that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant bail he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He was represented by attorney Miranda Adderley yesterday.

The officer is to return to court for potential service of his VBI on June 8.