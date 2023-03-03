PM DISCLOSING - BUT ONE IN TEN MPS DON’T: Unclear whether Davis missed the March 1 deadline

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his public disclosures would be filed yesterday if the documents had not been turned over on the deadline, which was Wednesday.

According to the chairman of the Public Disclosure Commission yesterday, about 10 percent of members of Parliament did not meet the March 1 deadline.

The prime minister was asked about his filing by reporters yesterday.

“I should be filing today. If it didn’t go in yesterday, it will go in today,” he told reporters.

He did not elaborate any further.

Yesterday, Bishop Victor Cooper, Public Disclosure Commission chairman, indicated that most members of Parliament have filed.

“Like I was indicating we have about 90 (percent) of them have filed and so that’s a good indication,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “It’s an important disclosure and so we trust that everybody will kind of comply with that but as I thought I said earlier we also need the senior civil servants to ensure that they make their disclosures with the proper documents to verify what it is they’re saying and so that we can put this behind us those who fail to disclose we’re just going to be sending their names to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition as a matter of fact.”

When he was told that Mr Davis had indicated he was unsure if he had filed on time, Bishop Cooper said: “Well some persons didn’t get there on time, but like I said we have a number of them, a very high percentage of them that filed,” Bishop Cooper said.

Asked directly if Mr Davis had filed his documents on time, Bishop Cooper said: “The PM has generally done his on time, I don’t want to get into the specifics of it but they do a good job in ensuring that all of the documents that should accompany their disclosures are put in as well...”

Bishop Cooper said most of the MPs who missed the deadline are first-time representatives. “Most of them are the younger MPs that didn’t get theirs in but generally those senior persons have been getting their documents in,” he said.

Before the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning, The Tribune asked several members of Parliament if they had disclosed ahead of the deadline.

Parliamentarians such as Marco City MP Michael Pintard, Public Service State Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, and St Anne’s MP Adrian White indicated they had done so before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper assured his filing would be done before the end of that day.

Some MPs have called for the process to be modernised.

Parliamentarians and senators, along with senior public officers, are required to submit their disclosures to the PDC by March each year.

The Public Disclosure Act empowers only two people to act on delinquent filings: the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Either of them can publish the information through a communication in the House of Assembly or cause for it to be laid in the Senate. Either can authorise that the information be presented to the attorney general or commissioner of police so those who failed to disclose could face a penalty.

The penalty for not disclosing is a $10,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.

Last year, Bishop Cooper told a local daily that some first-time MPs missed the deadline because they were not aware that there was a legal requirement for them to file financial disclosures under the Public Disclosures Act.

Press secretary Clint Watson later dismissed it as a “simple oversight”.