Suspected marijuana seized, nine arrested, in four separate incidents.

Officers attached to Operation Cease Fire confiscated suspected marijuana and made nine arrests in four separate incidents over Thursday night and early Friday morning.

In the first incident, shortly after 9.15pm on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence located in the area of London Avenue, off Carmichael Road. While there, the officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in the home. As a result, one man was arrested and is assisting police with this investigation.

The drugs weighed 5 1/4 ounces and have an estimated street value of $735.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm on Thursday, officers with a search warrant proceeded to a residence located off Golden Isles Road. While there, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. One woman and two men were arrested in connection with this discovery.

The drugs weighed over one pound and have an estimated street value of $1,080.

In the third incident, shortly before 1am on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence located in Treasure Cove. During this search, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana, weighing 1.2 pounds and with an estimated street value of $1,200. As a result, one woman and two men were arrested.

And in the fourth incident, shortly before 1.45am on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Garden Hills where they discovered dangerous drugs in the home. As a result, one man and one woman were taken into police custody.

The drugs weighed 1.3 pounds and have an estimated street value of $1,300.