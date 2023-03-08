Persons on food assistance rose by 3,000 since February

By LETRE SWEETING

THOUSANDS of Bahamians continue to receive assistance from the Ministry of Social Services’ food programme, with the number having climbed by some 3,000 since February, said Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

His comments were made during his contribution to Parliament during the mid-year budget debate Monday night.

Last month, Mr Wilchcombe said the number of people receiving food assistance had grown by 1,000 since October, climbing to roughly 12,000 monthly.

In November, Mr Wilchcombe announced that more than 11,000 Bahamians had received food assistance, while also predicting that there will be more in need in the future due to inflation and other financial burdens faced in The Bahamas and worldwide.

On Monday, Mr Wilchcombe said: “I’m proud and I want to thank the minister responsible for finance (Prime Minister Philip Davis), because we came and we said listen, we have not increased the provisions we provide for those who are hurting since 2005. We did not assist as we should.

“I’m very pleased that as of last week, 15,008 Bahamians received assistance from the government and the assistance moved up by 10 percent across the board,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

“Because these are truly hurting people, we must reach out and cause for more to happen for them. That’s what I see, each time I am dealing with these individuals,” he said.

“The truth is we never have enough and we need more and more and more as long as we have the problems. We must find ways to help,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

Mr Wilchcombe also responded to comments made in Parliament last week by St Anne’s MP Adrian White, who mentioned the difficulties those disabled persons who aged out of certain homes were facing. Mr White said that Social Services was not ensuring that it was presenting a facility for these persons.

Mr Wilchcombe responded Monday: “What he did not know is that in 2016 a multi-purpose facility was to have been built. The land was left for it to be built and it was never built. I checked on the land since (being re-elected); I’m told that the land was subsequently given away.

“But he has a point and I’m with him. But the truth is St Anne’s, it was put in place, but something happened with the last administration,” Mr Wilchcombe said.

“I’m suggesting that it could have been relocated. I don’t know what happened to it. I don’t know. I have no idea. I’ve asked for a report, because I know full well that the land was given for a multi-purpose facility. But what’s happened to it? I’m trying to find out. Once I do, I will let you know,” he said.

“The truth is we are now seeking new land and we’re seeking to help those who you referred (to),” Mr Wilchcombe said.

Mr Wilchcombe added: “When I went to the annual Christmas event sponsored by Rotary (Club of Nassau) what I found incredibly amazing was the children who were having such a great time. They had a performance of Junkanoo and they asked for additional land.

Mr Wilchcombe continued: “I had spoken with the honourable prime minister about providing additional land for their expansion and we will certainly be doing so. We’re going to help those people the same way.”