$4,000 fine for violation of bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $4,000 on Friday after he admitted to failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) while on bail accused of abetment to murder.

Cabreo Cash, 21, faced Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on eight counts of violation of bail conditions.

This bail was granted to him by the Supreme Court on charges of abetment to armed robbery and abetment to murder.

It is alleged that on May 30, 2021 on Washington Street, Cash aided in the fatal armed robbery of Alfred Lightbourn. Over $250 in cash was stolen during this incident.

While on release for these charges, between January 26 and February 24 Cash failed to charge his court imposed EMD on eight occasions.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to all counts of bail violations against him. The magistrate then sentenced Cash to pay a collective fine of $4,000 for the offence or risk three months in prison.