Officials pay tribute to iconic hotelier and entrepreneur George Myers

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TRIBUTES were made to former hotelier and “iconic” businessman George Myers at his state recognised memorial yesterday, with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other officials praising his tremendous contributions to the tourism industry.

Mr Myers, who died at his home at the age of 83 on February 16, was memorialised at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral on George Street.

After moving to The Bahamas in 1963 from Jamaica and becoming a citizen in 1975, Mr Myers made great contributions to both the tourism and service industry throughout the Caribbean.

His contributions to the tourism industry include his service at the Nassau Beach Hotel, the Lucayan Beach Resort and the Lucayan Harbour Inn and Marina on Grand Bahama, then later Resorts International Bahamas. He paved the way and cemented Paradise Island as one of the premier tourist destinations globally.

Mr Myers founded The Myers Group Ltd that went on to manage many resorts and hotels throughout The Bahamas. He also later expanded his resort management company to include various prominent fast food franchises, such as KFC, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King, Pizza Hut and others.

At his funeral yesterday, Mr Davis reflected on his relationship with Mr Myers and his various accomplishments.

“It was during his time at the Nassau Beach Hotel that I met George Myers. This was the 60s, early 70s, when I was still a struggling law student, he helped me through my struggles,” Mr Davis said.

“My government marks the passing of George Myers, an iconic businessman. So significant and consequential was his contributions to national development that the state saw fit to officially recognise his passing and to memorialise his legacy,” he said.

“George Myers was not a prime minister or even a politician, but he had the ear of successive prime ministers as you would have heard, who sought his counsel on any number of issues and utilised his enormous skills, knowledge, talents for any number of projects,” Mr Davis said.

“His sage advice informed public policy on tourism in no small way and given our pride of place on the global tourism landscape, I can say with surety that his advisements were indeed sage,” he said.

“The significant and consequential qualities of George Myers were all intangible, incorruptible and intergenerational in nature. They were all keys to success in business and life, both as an employee and as an employer. Best of all, they were offered free of charge,” Mr Davis said.

“George Myers no doubt influenced a generation of business leaders, employees and in the process helped to shape our number one industry, tourism. His indelible footprints and fingerprints will be seen and felt in many affairs of national life for generations yet to come,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who was at the funeral, also gave remarks on Mr Myers’ life and legacy.

“(He) was the go to man in Bahamas tourism. I am so pleased that George’s many accomplishments were recognised and applauded through his lifetime here at home and also throughout the Caribbean,” he said.

“George contributed mightily over his lifetime to the advancement of Bahamian tourism, and also the development and expansion of local entrepreneurship,” Mr Ingraham said.

“He loved socialising and he loved food and he owned lots of food eateries. Sharing a meal with George was always an occasion. Recollection of these brings fond memories to myself, to the Governor General, to Frank Watson and to many others,” he said.

Meanwhile, former mentee and colleague of Mr Myers, Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace spoke frankly saying that despite the use of some “five-pound words” and colourful language, Mr Myers had a professional work ethic and attitude that left “no time for hard feelings”.

The former tourism minister said Mr Myers was “most creative and demanded full application (of a person’s) God-given gifts”.

Mr Myers is survived by his wife Linda Myers, his stepdaughter Sarah Davis as well as other relatives, friends, and colleagues.

A farewell reception was held yesterday from 1pm to 3pm at Atlantis on Paradise Island.