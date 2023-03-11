Police investigate after body found submerged in water

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department are conducting inquiries after the body of a man was found submerged in waters at Woodes Rodgers Walk on Friday night.

According to preliminary reports, police were notified shortly after 7pm that the body of a man was underwater. The Marine Support Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force responded and retrieved the body.

Emergency Medical Technicians, who were waiting to administer medical assistance, confirmed the man had no signs of life.

The body of the victim, who appeared to be in his fifties, was transported to the morgue at Princess Margaret Hospital where an official identification will be conducted.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may know of a missing family member or friend to contact 911/919 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3.