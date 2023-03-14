FACE TO FACE: Reuben ‘Ruppa Pumpum’ Deleveaux, a legendary Bahamian drummer

By FELICITY DARVILLE

HAVE you ever heard a Bahamian conch shell blown like a true horn, filled with melodic notes? Reuben Deleveaux delights his listeners when he picks up the seashell that is the biggest symbol of what it means to be Bahamian.

The queen conch is beautiful with its sandy hues of pink and coral. Put your ear to its lip and you will hear the ocean breeze calling you to the sea. The shell is the home of the conch - the mussel that is the most popular Bahamian delicacy. In Reuben’s hands, it becomes a true instrument. But he is best known for being a master drummer and king of the Goombay drum.

The first time I saw Reuben “Ruppa Pumpum” Deleveaux perform, I got that same kind of feeling that I had the first time I watched John “Chippie” Chipman perform, and the legendary John Berkley “Peanuts” Taylor. Reuben is gifted, and he has learned to share that passion with the world. His energy radiates from his heart... to his hands... to the drum... to your soul.

The fun, easygoing, humble island man transforms into a drumming warrior when he puts on his Junkanoo headpiece and touches the drum. He is an electrifying performer who brings the Bahamian culture alive, and people all over the world are taking notice.

Most recently, he made his debut in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, as one of the highlights of the Reverence Black History Month Art Exhibition. He’s been seen on American news and television shows, and he has performed all over the world.

What started as a one-man show has developed into a band – ten strong – rocking the local and international scene with sweet Bahamian music.

“It still is amazing to me,” Reuben told me, “To be able to take that one Goombay drum and start an entire band.”

Established on July 6, 2012, the Rhythm Band is a party band known for its high energy in the Bahamian genre, Rake n’ Scrape and Junkanoo. But the band is diverse and can play all genres of music. They perform regularly locally, and have also graced stages in places such as New York City, Miami, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Cuba.

It was around that same time that Reuben’s place was cemented in Bahamian drumming history. During a special event at Government House, the greats of Bahamian drumming and percussion were honoured: John Berkley “Peanuts” Taylor; King Errisson; John “Chippie” Chipman; and Reuben “Ruppa Pumpum” Deleveaux.

“I feel very proud of that photo,” Reuben said, speaking of the photo which was captured with these four greats at Government House.

“It was a wonderful experience to be dubbed in the company of those master drummers as one of them. Sometimes as artists, we go unrecognised in our own country. But that was a moment of great honour for me. I was in the circle with legends!”

Reuben has shared a stage with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, whom he worked with during the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism “Fly Away” campaign. He was honoured to have had an opportunity to perform at the Atlantis resort with Sheila Escovedo, a world-renowned American percussionist and singer, likely best known for her time as drummer and musical director for the artist Prince.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest boogied with Reuben and the Rhythm Band on Live! TV. Reuben even had a video with Bruno Mars that went viral on video. Reuben started the drum talk. Bruno answered with an impressive play on the congo drum. But Reuben took that goatskin drum and made it talk while he danced and did stunts on the stage. Even Bruno Mars did a gesture to hail the Bahamian king of the Goombay drum.

Reuben’s love for drumming is a lifetime affair. Born to Origin and Lillian Deleveaux in Nassau, Bahamas, Reuben, his three sisters and his brother were all exposed to music. His father is a Gospel musician and founder of the Instrumental Revival Band.

Origin’s vision became a ministry. His vision was to assist churches that didn’t have music – a much needed service that allowed him to express his gift in a way that helps others.

By the time he was two, he was beating on all his mother’s pots and pans religiously. He would beat on just about anything. Eventually, his father bought him a drum so that he could join the Church of God of Prophecy band. Even as a young boy, he remained diligent in attending band practice at the COGOP auditorium on Joe Farrington Road.

“The amount of passion I had for the drum, they had no choice but to buy me one,” he recalls amusingly.

By the time he was 13, Reuben joined the Nassau Brass Band. After school, Reuben would practice with the band in the open yard or in one of the classrooms at RM Bailey. The young drummer had to manage school with the responsibilities of the band, including performing for church functions, funerals and other events.

Just a couple years later, Reuben would receive an opportunity that would change his life. Prominent culturalist and performer Mitzie Chipman gave him an opportunity to be her drummer during her amazing performances at the King and Knights Club.

The club, owned by the late “King” Eric Gibson, was the place to see Bahamian music and culture on display. Tourists and locals flocked to the club to see top class performances. Reuben played so well that he was invited to other cultural performances, even as a teenager, at hotels including the Radisson, Breezes, Sandals and Atlantis Resort.

From the year 1991 when Reuben was first invited to represent the Bahamas abroad, he hasn’t stopped touring, and he hasn’t stopped drumming. A true percussionist, Reuben found a way to blow that conch shell in a way that leaves his audience wanting more.

“What I have learned over the years in entertainment is that you have to find ways to be interactive with the audience,” he told me.

“You have to take them to a place where they can understand the importance of the rhythm and the sound … and what the conch shell and the drum stand for.”

Around 1998, Reuben decided to out his hat in the ring for what was known as “the Junkanoo Olympics”. That year, he won the title of the king of the drum. The next year, he entered and won the title again.

Reuben claimed the title for five years straight before it was decided that he is now in the professional ranks and should make way for others to make a claim. He’s still reigning as the drum king of The Bahamas, however, on every stage he takes to.

Reuben is heavy on respect for the ancestors, and the history of Bahamian culture. His art allows him to tell a story that connects the past to the present, and brings an appreciation for what the culture is all about.

Although he was a performer, like many musicians, he had a job that allowed him to pay the bills. Fortunately for Reuben, he was doing something that he really loved. He was working with animals at the Humane Society of The Bahamas. But the more he grew in acclaim as a drummer, Reuben knew that he had to step out in faith.

In 2005, he followed his heart and went full time into being a professional Bahamian musician. At the same time, he released a 9 track CD and made his debut at the Ministry of Tourism’s Junkanoo Summer Festival.

“I have been getting booked ever since,” he shared, “Traveling and performing.”

“I have been blessed and I only could give God thanks for His many blessings. I continue to work hard and carry on the legacy of the greats that was given to us by the ancestors.”

From under the wings of his father, Reuben took flight as a young musician to rise to the heights he has reached today.

At RM Bailey School band, he worked under the direction of Lou Adams. At the Nassau Brass Band, he was under the direction of the late Nathan Symonette. He learned the fundamentals and rudiments of the snare drum working with the late Bruce Pratt. He also got great experience playing with the legendary Ira Storr and the Spank band for a few years.

Reuben’s path has been solid because he combined self-determination with an appreciation for all he learnt from the greats who paved the way. In addition to Mitzie Chipman, Reuben is thankful for the encouragement and inspiration from Bahamian greats such as Ronald Simms; Freddie Munnings, Jr; the late Jackson Burnside; Stan Burnside, and Arlene Nash-Ferguson.

“They were all instrumental in who I am today as a proud Bahamian and a great entertainer,” he said.

Reuben is also proud of being a father of three, and one who believes in imparting Bahamian culture to the next generation.

He has even found a way to use his drum as a tool for social responsibility. As a devoted member of One Family Junkanoo group, Reuben was able to serve as producer and executive director for the “Black Lives Matter” tribute done by the Junkanoo group – another video that went viral.

“I just want to continue to follow my heart, my dream and my passion, which is drumming,” he said.

“I want the Rhythm band to continue to soar to new heights, keeping a high standard and operating the way a band should be. We are just a group of fun, talented musicians, putting our heart into what we love to do as ambassadors of Bahamian music.