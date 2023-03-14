Pandemic saw increase in gambling disorders, especially among women

By JADE RUSSELL

THERE was an increase in gambling disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic with women being the most affected, according to a physician from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Dr Sean Knowles, committee member of the problem gambling addiction team, spoke yesterday at an Island Luck press conference held to mark Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Dr Knowles revealed that many people developed a gambling addiction due to economic stress and other challenges that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has had far reaching consequences on us and even though it started in 2020 we’re still dealing with people who have been affected. Because of loss of a job or even loss of a loved one. To add to the extent of the situation, we just came out of a hurricane, Hurricane Dorian people are still dealing with that,” Dr Knowles said.

Based on his experience in the public sector, Dr Knowles explained women were referred more for gambling disorders, adding worldwide women tend to be more affected by the disorder.

Dr Knowles said there are some theories why women are most affected such as them tending to seek comfort in gambling when going through hardships.

He said 50 percent of people dealing with a gambling disorder will also have another condition.

“In terms of gambling disorder, up to 50 percent of persons will also have a comorbid condition that can range anywhere from other mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, substance use, or even health issues such as insomnia, high blood pressure.”

He continued: “As a team, we not only provide the prevention aspect of it in terms of educating people about the importance of responsible gaming but we also try our best to educate persons who are in the communities who may have a direct involvement in providing assistance, particularly clergyman, social service officers, and even persons within the gaming industry.”

Island Luck contributed $30,000 to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre at the event.

Kenny Mackey, senior marketing manager of Island Luck, said the company is taking an active approach to create supporting safety nets for all customers.

Mr Mackey said: “It is incredibly important, especially during this month, that serves as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, to highlight the mechanisms in place to aid customers in safely partaking in this form of entertainment.

“We are proud again, to partner with and contribute to Sandilands for a total of $30,000 this year in aid to further train and support the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Additionally, we will be holding training sessions for our customer facing staff geared toward effectively identifying potential harmful behaviour and the accurate and appropriate response.”

He also noted there are certain guardrails in place at the company where people can have self-imposed limits to control how much they are able to gamble per day.

Paulette Dean, chairperson of the gambling addiction awareness programme, said there are currently two additional problem gambling specialists and four case managers at Sandilands.

As a recovered gambling addict, Ms Dean stressed the importance of education and awareness on gambling.