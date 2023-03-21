250 jobs to come in Exuma project

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
A new $500m project for Exuma promises to boost that island’s tourism and spark significant job growth.
Government officials signed a Heads of Agreement with Cave Cay Limited yesterday, paving the way for its development of a new resort and marina in Cave Cay, Exuma.
Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis called the agreement’s signing historic.
He said: “This is a $500m investment which we enthusiastically embrace. Again it demonstrates the efforts that we’re putting into expanding and diversifying the tourism product.”
“And it also, again, marks the expression of confidence that the international community is having in our brand and I want to thank the developers for their continued confidence.
“We look forward to this project coming on stream and adding again to the inventory of luxury resorts and exciting experience for our tourism.”
Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the MP for Exuma, said this was the fifth Heads of Agreement signing for projects in Exuma since the Davis administration came to power, reflecting the “renaissance” of the island.
Mr Cooper said the development would provide more than 250 jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians.
He said the environment would not be affected negatively.
“Of course, you already know that Exuma is the yachting and boating capital of the Bahamas and this marina will certainly add significant charm and value to the already significant offerings that we have,” he said.
“We anticipate that Cave Cay Limited is going to build one of the largest marinas in the country, but I’m delighted to say there’s going to be no dredging as this marina already exists.
“So, this is a restoration, revitalisation of what Cave Cay has been known for over the last decade or more and this new investment of $500m in excess thereof is certainly going to do wonders for the entire area.”
Felipe MacLean, CEO of Cave Cay Limited, said his team would keep the project environmentally sustainable.
He said the project would be completed in eight years, with the first phase done over two years and a workforce of 80 percent Bahamians.
Officials did not specify when construction would begin for the project.
Comments
K4C 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Now the bigger question, who is Felipe MacLean, CEO of Cave Cay Limited, a quick look see says he and his group will have to go out and seek financing, these guys look slick.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
We can only hope this is not the same "slick" Felipe MacLean who is so well known in the South Florida venture capital community to be one of the slickest of the undesirable slick. And we all know Chester the Jester is only comfortable dealing with the worst kind of foreign investors who know just how to massage his real interests in any foreign investment deal.
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Let me explain the acquisition of lands by Comrade Felipe MacLean, CEO of Cave Cay Limited, --- Includes "a 220-acre island located in the Exumas archipelago, of the Bahamas, that includes Big Cave Cay, Little Cave Cay and "3,383* acres" connecting Little Cave Cay to Big Cave Cay."--- Certainly, there's reasonable argument involving such a massive acquisition of lands to demand ---- "First, you must show the government your upfront money --- And, before you start sending out your sales footsoldiers to be selling off thousands plot parcels of the "3,383+ acres." --- Yes?
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
These slicksters will use the Heads of Agreement signed by corrupt roly-poly Davis to now go out and try raise the capital they need for whatever purpose. You only have to look at their record in the cannabis business to know how this is going to end. Not good!
stillwaters 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Unfortunately, because our government is always the slickest slicksters when dealing with investors, we can only attract slickster investors. No investor worth their salt will deal with us after the Sarkis saga....sorry to say.
