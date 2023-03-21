Police investigate alleged sexual assault

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman which occurred on Monday.

According to initial reports, sometime around 9am the victim was walking in the area of Bacardi Road and accepted a ride from an unknown man driving a burgundy coloured vehicle with the registration LP# AH 9084.

The man drove the victim to a residence in the area of Coral Harbour. Upon their arrival at the home, the man parked and left the victim on the inside. Moments later, the man returned to the vehicle, produced a handgun and sexually assaulted the woman. After which the victim was able to escape and report the matter to police.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.