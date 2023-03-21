Police say weekend murders related

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson said police believe the separate killings in Nassau Village, Montell Heights and Faith Avenue South over the weekend are connected.

However, he declined to provide additional details even as senior police officers led reporters on a tour of the communities.

In a separate meeting with reporters, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe bemoaned the disregard murderers have for human life.

“From the two murders that I was briefed on over the weekend, they were intentional, there were multiple shots,” Mr Munroe said.

“In one case, there were a total of I think 26 round casings recovered at the scene. And so, when you fire 26 casings, two different calibres, that means you have two gunmen, and they are intent on killing their target.”

“And somewhere in The Bahamas, somebody would be saying this is their good son who is doing that. We really need to stop that. Good children do not shoot people multiple times. Good children do not murder other people, good children do not rob other people.”

“You would have seen over the course of this same week the impact that the saturation patrols are having where the police are now very efficiently getting to scenes and apprehending persons. I say again, if you confront the police, if you fire on the police, they will fire back.”

“(It has) nothing to do about not having a father, nothing about being poor can drive you to shoot another human being four, five times letting off 14 rounds. That is just clearly a wicked thing to do and we need to start to recognise that you can’t make any excuses for that.”