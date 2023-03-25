$350 fine for stealing sound bar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $350 in court on Friday after he admitted to trying to steal a $76 sound bar while working at Kelly’s House and Home earlier this month.

Craig Taylor, 20, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on an initial charge of stealing by reason of employment. This charge was then amended to be attempted stealing after Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom indicated that Taylor never left the store with the item in question.

On March 10 at Kelly’s on Robinson Road the defendant was caught attempting to steal the 32” wireless Bluetooth sound bar valued at $76.99.

In court Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence. As such Magistrate Kelly granted the defendant a conditional discharge where he is to pay a fine of $350 or risk three months in prison.

Taylor was further ordered to attend counseling at CCAC or risk a six month prison sentence.