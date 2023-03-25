Man charged with murder of Leon Griffin

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN denied the 2021 killing of former Taxi Cab Union President Leon Griffin outside his home in court on Friday.

Demargio Lockhart, 22, stood before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

It is alleged that on December 23, 2021 Lockhart shot Leon Griffin in the head as he sat in his car outside his house in Winton Meadows.

This murder made national headlines after Griffin’s wife, former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin, found his body slumped over in the vehicle shortly after 8pm that night.

Before the Justice the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges. Lockhart was then informed that he is to return before Justice Turner on March 28 for potential trial date fixture.

• Another man, Alvardo “Boogey” Curry, 24, also appeared before Justice Turner on a separate murder charge.

It is alleged that on February 24, 2022 Curry shot and killed Jermaine “Rock Man” Smith on Baillou Hill Road South and Cowpen Road.

Curry pleaded not guilty to the offence. He also indicated to the court that he was represented by Jeffrey Farquharson who was not present at the time.

The defendant was then informed that his matter had been transferred to Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns. There Curry is expected to appear for trial date fixture on April 5 at 2pm.