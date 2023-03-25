Police investigate armed robbery and kidnapping in Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a kidnapping and armed robbery which happened on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the victim was on a basketball court in Coral Gardens when he was approached by two men armed with a high-powered weapon and a knife.

These men ordered the victim into the back seat of his blue Nissan March and drove to an area near the Airport Road. While there, the victim was able to open the door of the vehicle and make good his escape into nearby bushes. The suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which also contained his wallet and an undetermined amount of cash.

The victim described both males as slim built, with a dark complexion, and 5-9ft to 5-10ft in height.

This matter is under active investigation.