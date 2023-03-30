Aliv ‘rings in’ fresh security partnership

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business

Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

CABLE Bahamas has teamed with an Amazon subsidiary for an initiative that uses technology to improve home security.

Franklyn Butler, the BISX-listed communications provider’s president and chief executive, speaking at the launch of the partnership between Ring and Aliv, Cable Bahamas’ mobile provider, said: “We will also collaborate on community partnerships, harnessing the power of our networks to make our neighbourhoods safer and more connected.

“This partnership between Aliv and Ring is a testament to our shared vision of a connected and secure future. We’re excited to embark on this journey together, and look forward to bringing our customers the very best in home security and smart living.”

Ring is subsidiary of multinational e-commerce giant, Amazon, and provides home security equipment that includes smart doorbells, home security cameras and alarm systems.

Todd Towey, national sales manager for Ring in the US and Canada, said: “Ring’s mission is to make neighbourhoods safer, and we absolutely believe that the partnership that we’re establishing here with Aliv is something that tremendously advances that opportunity to make neighbourhoods safer.”

Helping to reduce crime is only one element of what Ring proposes to develop in partnership with Aliv. The duo are also seeking to “bring communities together” with their surveillance technology, which will allow neighbours to keep abreast of what is going on in their area and help each other.