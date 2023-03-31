Bahamas hosts first all-woman world boxing fight tonight

Women’s History Month ends with a new historic moment tonight - as First Class Promotions hosts the region’s first World Boxing Association (WBA) all-female world title fight.

Sanctioned by the Bahamas Boxing Commission and hosted by First Class Promotions in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the event will honour and bring awareness for Bahamian boxing champion, Ray Minus Jr, who is suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

In preparation for the fight, boxers gathered yesterday at SuperClub Breezes Resort for a mandatory routine weigh-in. Bahamas Boxing Commission chairman Fred Sturrup was in attendance and called the Friday fight a “testimony of resilience”.

“The resurgence of First Class Promotions is the resurgence of a critical part of local boxing programmes. Over the last 20 years, there was a significant void when Michelle Minus was no longer promoting,” Mr Sturrup said.

The WBA world title fight, “100JAMZ / Y98” main event will feature Lindsay Garbatt vs Jaimie “The Miracle” Mitchell in the ten-round main event. And in The Ministry of Youth Sports & Culture 8-round co-main event, Silva will take on O’Shea Jones. The boxing event will feature four female matchups on the night.

Oshae Jones, a 25-year-old boxer hailing from Philadelphia, who holds an Olympic bronze medal and a 2-0 professional record, is excited for the event as she enjoys The Bahamas’ hospitality.

“I’m ready to work. I love it here. Everyone is so nice, very welcoming and homey. I will always fight here,” she said.





Sponsor 100 JAMZ sales manager Vanessa Mott said: “As we’re wrapping up Women’s History Month, for us at Tribune Radio, 100 JAMZ, it has always been very important to help encourage women through media.

“With this event, you see women not only being displayed in a professional fashion, but dynamically through boxing. Women are often looked at as softer but we’re strong as well. We fight through a lot in life and it’s really great to see women act that out in the ring.

“We commend Michelle and First Class Promotions for what she’s doing with women in boxing in The Bahamas and of course for her former husband, who has ALS, a crippling disease which needs more awareness here. It’s such a wonderful thing to have a great event come together for a great cause and for women to be at the forefront.”

The all-female WBA World Title boxing event begins at 8pm on Friday, March 31 at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium. The prices for general admission are $35 and the VIP section $125 and can be bought at www.bahamasetickets.com or in person at the gymnasium.