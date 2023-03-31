Man faces attempted murder charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison in connection with a failed murder bid on Farrington Road last month.

Michelin Merius, 35, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of attempted murder.

According to police reports, around 12:32pm on March 24 on Myrtle Street off Farrington Road the accused approached Adrian Ferguson, who is said to have known him. It is then alleged that the accused shot the 18-year-old victim in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Because of the gravity of the offence the accused was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that the matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Although the magistrate told the accused that he lacked the jurisdiction to grant bail the accused was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Until bail is granted, the accused will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Merius’s VBI will be served on May 31.