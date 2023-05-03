PM appeals for support in the fight against climate change

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis appealed for support in the fight against climate change yesterday while addressing a roundtable hosted by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in the United Kingdom.

The event is among several in which Mr Davis will participate before King Charles is crowned later this week.

“In remarks I made to the General Assembly of the United Nations in September 2021 in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, I made the point that surely, a key learning that came out of the experience is that none of us is safe until we all are safe,” Mr Davis said.

“The same applies in relation to climate change, and the finance needed to help us survive it. Climate and climate change is no respecter of borders. Carbon emissions harm us all because what happens in one country doesn’t stay in that country. And in finding and implementing solutions, please know that The Bahamas is committed to playing an active role as a partner.”

Last year, Mr Davis announced plans to offer blue carbon credits for companies aiming to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

Yesterday, he said the government is “making good progress in developing a Blue Carbon Market”.

“We are also progressing well on understanding exactly how much carbon our seagrasses are absorbing,” he said. “The findings so far indicate that our seas and sea grasses absorb more carbon faster than the Amazon Rain Forest. But in making progress, we need the support of the countries and companies like the ones present here today. We need your support.”

Mr Davis emphasised the impact severe weather systems have on The Bahamas.

“The impact of Hurricane Dorian, that category 5 monster storm which struck our islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019, remains with us,” he said.

“The loss of lives and livelihoods is still part of our present reality. And the consequences from that storm, and the next one, may be even worse. Some of us know already what it is to be a climate refugee. And some of us know what it is to lose everyone and everything.

“We estimate that more than 40 per cent of our national debt is due to the damage caused by hurricanes. That single fact casts an unflinching light on our situation. We are desperate to break this cycle of disaster, repair and rebuild, followed by disaster, repair and rebuild.”