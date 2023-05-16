As storm season returns, so do Abaco memories of Hurricane Dorian

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of Abaco are wasting no time preparing for the hurricane season as the memories of Hurricane Dorian’s horror still linger.



Last week, Bahamas Department of Meteorology Acting Director Jeffrey Simmons advised Bahamians to prepare for the hurricane season, noting forecasters predicted 13 named storms for the year.



“This year for 2023, the prediction is now out for 13 named storms, six of them to become hurricanes and two of them to become major hurricanes, category 3 and above,” Mr Simmons said at an Office of the Prime Minister press conference.



North Abaco Chief Councillor D’Angelo Edgecombe told The Tribune work had already started on one of the island’s hurricane shelters.



“Last week I had a mechanic come to Coopers Town’s hurricane shelter,” he said. “He would have looked at the generator there and he would have put together a service list for the generator.”

Mr Edgecombe said preparations are “well underway” at this moment. He noted officials do not want to wait until the last minute to ensure emergency supplies, shelters, and operations are in place.



Abaco was ravaged when Hurricane Dorian struck the island on September 1, 2019.

Mr Edgecombe said the trauma of Dorian is still challenging for many residents.

Some Abaconians have decided to leave the island temporally if a major Hurricane was forecast to hit Abaco.



“I’ve spoken with a few people and in the event after monitoring the hurricane if it was to come, they probably will make the decision to leave the island rather than stay this time,” he said.



The chief councillor said homeowners have started putting up their hurricane shutters while others have stocked up on food, gas, and other items.



Another resident, Drexel Bootle, said his house was destroyed by the massive surges of Dorian, with water rising to the ceiling.

“We had to get the house and start from scratch only the frame was here. Thank God I had a little 50 percent insurance,” he said.

Mr Bootle has been able to rebuild the majority of his home.

During the reconstruction of his house, he made hurricane safety adjustments.

“When we started the repairs, everything I did. I was doing well, if a hurricane happens again this is what I’m going to do,” he said.



Meanwhile, Crystal Williams said the high cost of living has made it difficult for residents to adequately prepare for hurricane season.



Ms Williams said: “Persons are strained by the uncontrollable high prices of food, gas, and everyday essential items. The government isn’t even prepared, the promised shelter is not even out of the ground. So, I’m sure that persons will take needed measures to protect their estates and well being.”