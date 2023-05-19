Cat Island 'going to get whole hog'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Government officials yesterday pledged that Cat Island is "going to get the whole hog" when it comes to airport, roads and utilities upgrades and investments.

Dr Kenneth Romer, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation's deputy director-general, and acting aviation director, told the Cat Island Business Outlook that the New Bight International Airport's runway will be moved further south and extended in an $18m overhaul that is part of the recently-announced 14 Family Island airport private-public partnerships (PPPs).

Revealing that the proposed 12,000 square foot terminal facility will also get a new control tower, fire station and maintenance facilities, as well as a 102-space parking lot, he reiterated previous assertions that New Bight will become "the regional model and trend setter when it comes to sustainable airports".

With Cat Island clearly benefiting from increased government spending and focus, aided by having an MP who is also prime minister, Dr Romer said: "Cat Island, you're going to get, like mama says, you're going to get the whole hog in Cat Island. It's coming sooner rather than later. As we like to say in The Bahamas, it's coming soon directly...... It's for the future generations. Cat Island, for a long time, has been crying for airport infrastructure in Arthur's Town and New Bight.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, speaking earlier at the same conference, said A& M Construction, headed by Bishop Roker, had been selected as the contractor to upgrade New Bight airport. He added that work will also "begin very shortly" on a $10m renovation of Cat Island's other airport at Arthur's Town, with Emil Knowles Construction having recently signed the contract to undertake that work.

Dr Romer, who revealed that Cat Island will have to temporarily rely on Arthur's Town as its main aviation gateway when New Bight is closed for its $18m overhaul, said improvements to the island's aviation and other supporting infrastructure were urgently required to facilitate increased visitor flows and attract more airlines to service the island.

"We landed yesterday and I prayed for the plane," he revealed, adding that the improvements to both airports will address "the risk of breaking up those planes every time they land". Agreeing that "significant attention" must be given to both airside and landside enhancements at both airports, Dr Romer added: "Sitting around the table he [Mr Davis] has made very clear in 2024 that he wants a ribbon cutting for New Bight International Airport.

"I am telling you what he's telling me. It's an imperative of his as an MP, as prime Minister, of his administration to ensure a new airport is constructed and operational in New Bight." Noting that airport redevelopments of this nature typically take 18-24 months, Dr Romer said he had been assured that a design for New Bight had already been completed, agreed and approved, and that "it's not a pie in the sky concept".

Pledging that the new airport terminal will create a sense of place unique to Cat Island, and "not compromise" the island's cultural and indigenous heritage, Dr Romer said the terminal will likely feature a "hall of champions" showcasing prominent Cat Islanders such as Mr Davis and the late Sir Sidney Poitier.

"It has to work for Cat Island. It cannot be Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). It has to be an airport that works again for this community," he added. "There has to be linkage between what we do in tourism and what we do in aviation with respect to infrastructure. Otherwise we run the risk of bringing people to see a bad show.

"They're coming in and their sense on arrival is seeing an inadequate airport, and then when they leave they see an inadequate airport. Our growth is constrained by capacity. We believe if we build it they are going to come." Still, predicting that 2023 will be "the best year ever" for Cat Island when it comes to foreign visitor air arrivals, the aviation chief said he was working with Makers Air to "hopefully" launch daily service to the island during summer.

And Dr Romer also confirmed that he is "speaking to Western Air" about launching twice daily service to Cat Island. He warned, though, that it was critical that the island's medical facilities be upgraded. "Airlines are having these discussions with us," he added. "They don't want their guests to come here and, if an emergency was to occur, be unable to have those persons evacuated swiftly or have reliable medical facilities."

Meanwhile, Bacchus Rolle, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works, echoed the deputy tourism director-general's remarks by saying: "I couldn't say it any better. We are bringing the whole hog." He confirmed that Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) is set to bring its LED street lighting initiative, which involves the installation of less costly, cleaner and more efficient bulbs, to Cat Island.

He also promised that "better roads are coming to Cat Island very soon", with plans in motion to repair and upgrade some 60 miles of roads that were constructed more than 30 years ago in 1992. Mr Davis told the Outlook conference earlier that the road rehabilitation contract has already been signed with Simmons Construction, the hot mix plant erected and "work will be started immediately".

Mr Rolle, meanwhile, said the Water & Sewerage Corporation was in the final stages of negotiating contracts for two reverse osmosis plants, water storage tanks and associated infrastructure at Bennett's Harbour and New Bight. Construction is expected to take 30 weeks and be completed by Christmas.

He added that Island Site Development is 80-85 percent complete on the installation of 12 miles of water mains, and 290 service connections, in both north and south Cat Island. And the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Public Works have agreed to contract with Cat Island Development Infrastructure Company for a private-public partnership that will develop 92 miles of water mains and lead to 800 new service connections.

"With all the additional infrastructure, it seems obvious to me that Cat Island is poised for very, very big things," Mr Rolle said. 'I'm encouraged, and I would encourage all of you to launch out from the safety of the harbour, launch with new business ideas and business ventures, and set your sights and sails to explore oceans unknown."