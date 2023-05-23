Chance to win $100 by drawing your favourite pet

Young artists have the chance to win up to $100 by drawing their favourite pet.

The Pet Institute is holding an art competition for fourth to sixth grades students to create drawings that will be used in an upcoming colouring book.

The competition is open to students from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos.

Nat Davies, PFI vice president of operations and programmes, says letting kids design the colouring books they will get as rewards for learning about how to feed pets healthy foods adds to understanding pet wellness.



“We created the first set of coloring books filled with images of pets and distributed them in elementary or primary school classes whenever a pet wellness representative did a presentation,” said Davies. “They were a huge hit, and we believe they reinforced what youngsters learned about the importance of not feeding pets table scraps, cooked bones or other potentially harmful foods like onions, chocolate and grapes that can cause severe health issues, even death.”



The contest began May 2 and runs through May 31. Each student is allowed only one entry. All entries must be in the form of an outline drawing only. There will be 18 winners, 15 for interior pages, and one each for inside front cover, back cover and the top prize, front cover. Prizes range from $25 to $100.

• Edinburgh Napier University will be holding an information session for prospective students next month.

On June 1, representatives from Edinburgh Napier University will be at the Magaritaville Hotel, Nassau, to promote their bachelors and masters programmes.

Edinburgh Napier University offers a top-up programme where holders of an associated degree or equivalent experience can obtain a bachelors degree.

Top up programmes include BA business management, with specialisations in hospitality, finance, marketing or human resource management; BSC computing, BA Business and Enterprise and BSC nursing.

Edinburgh Napier University’s online courses are recognised by the National Accreditation and Equivalency council of the Bahamas (NAECOB)

For more information, visit seidegrees.com.