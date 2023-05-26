Search for American teen who went overboard from vessel

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN American teen who reportedly jumped overboard from a vessel has been declared missing.

The 18-year-old Texas resident has been identified as Cameron Robbins.

According to international reports, Mr Robbins recently graduated from University Lab School and was on a graduation trip.

Fellow students gathered at his school to pray for him as they waited for news.

Police said the missing teen jumped from a pleasure vessel around 9.40pm on Wednesday near Athol Island.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Unit, along with officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Harbour Patrol Unit, the United States Coast Guard and private vessels, immediately searched the area for the teen, with negative results.