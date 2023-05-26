Three primary school students hit by vehicle, one in serious condition

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THREE students of Ridgeland Primary School were hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road yesterday, with one of them listed in serious condition in hospital.

The students are siblings and were in grades one, four and six, according to the Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training said the students were crossing the road in the area opposite the Teachers and Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union on the East-West Highway.

“Yesterday, three primary school children were hit by a vehicle whilst seeking to cross the road in the area opposite the Teachers and Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union on the East-West Highway. Our current information is that one of the children is listed in a serious condition.

“It is imperative that road users exercise due care and caution as it relates to pedestrians and in particular school children in and outside of school hours and in and around schools.”

“The safety and well-being of our children is paramount and we ask all road users to collaborate in ensuring the safety of pedestrians, especially younger pedestrians on our streets.”

Ms McCartney-Russell said the students are shaken up by the incident, therefore the ministry is seeking to offer them psychological support.

“I can’t imagine what that parent or those parents felt having heard about the accident and so we certainly are praying for them,” he said. “We are going to continue to sensitise our children as well as our team members on road safety.

“We believe too that Road Traffic will continue to sensitize the general public to look out for children because at that age, in primary school, they are developing, some of them are very short and sometimes you can’t even see them over cars. We just need to pay greater attention on the road, particularly when children are in the midst.”

The ministry is aiming to focus on training students on road safety and relaunching the Junior Road Safety Programme.