EDITORIAL: The PLP pulls together as a family

WHETHER it is at a party level or a national level, election fever is well under way.

The by-election for West Grand Bahama and Bimini is on November 22, of course, but before we get there, the PLP has its own contest to resolve, with a race for the party chairmanship pitting Fred Mitchell against challenger Robin Lynes.

Shane Gibson was the third person in that race, just as he was in the race to become candidate for the by-election. He lost the latter vote, and dropped out of the former last week.

It is fair to say he has not been quiet in the process, taking particular issue with Mr Mitchell in a dispute over the candidate selection process, during which he contrasted how he “had to work” during his time as a minister, compared to simply flying around and drinking tea and smoking cigars. No names were named, but his intent was clear.

Then he came after Mr Mitchell’s own job in the party, and even as he dropped out last week gave his support to Mr Mitchell’s rival – and sniping that the fact there were two challengers hinted at a lack of confidence in Mr Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell of course fired back – but perhaps with Mr Gibson no longer on the field, that argument has subsided. For now.

All that arguing, however, brings to mind a conversation with a senior PLP years ago.

That person laughingly said that the PLP was a family. “A dysfunctional family, sometimes, but a family. We fight, we argue, we complain, but we all pull together in the end.”

And on Friday, there was Mr Gibson, despite the arguing, standing on the stage at a PLP rally and supporting the candidate who was chosen ahead of him, before introducing Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to the stage and talking unity.

A family indeed.

Shanty town fire

The fire that ripped through the Kool Acres shanty town at the weekend thankfully claimed no casualties.

It did, however, take with it a number of personal belongings of individuals who were due to be evicted from the area ahead of demolition due to start today.

The fire destroyed about four-fifths of the community, and its cause is unclear.

The demolition is expected to proceed today – although we do hope that care is taken to ensure fire investigators can establish the cause of the blaze.

After all, that might even be a matter for criminal proceedings depending on how it started.

There is one other thing we hope too – there had been talk of assistance from social services for those people who are being displaced who are Bahamian, but not those of other nations.

That might include people who have valid work permits or permanent citizenship.

As people pick themselves up after the fire, we do hope support is given to all those affected, especially in speedily replacing any lost documents as people try to find new homes.

Also, when The Tribune spoke to residents of the shanty town last month, a number of them said they had been paying rent to a “man who likes money”.

We hear a lot about the residents of these shanty towns but not enough about those who are making money out of them.

If we are to truly crack down on shanty town development, we should focus on those who rent out the land as much as those who occupy it.