Champions crowned in the BSF All-Star Classic

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Despite playing in the wee hours of the morning, the Bahamas Softball Federation completed its 2023 All-Star Classic on Sunday with the Cyber Blue Marlins keeping the men’s title in New Providence while Grand Bahama carted off the ladies’ crown.

The tournament was staged as a follow up to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s 6th Bahamas Games in July. And with not that many islands participating in any type of fast-pitch competition, the entry list was limited but there were still keenly contested matches over the four days in the Banker’s Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

• Here’s a look at how things turned out at the end of the competition:

Men’s Championship

Cyber Blue Marlins 8, Grand Bahama 3

Winning pitcher Thomas Davis, with 15 strike outs on five hits, was named the most valuable player as he sparked the Blue Marlins to victory.

It took two extra innings after the game ended up tied at 2-2 at the end of the seven innings before Cyber opened the flood gates in the sixth, scoring six runs in the eighth to push the game out of reach for Grand Bahama.

Shortstop Austin Hanna had a pair of hits, scored as many runs and drove in another, centre fielder McKell Bethel was 2-for-5, scoring two runs for Grand Bahama. Marvin Rolle, coming in to pinch run in the sixth, scored their only other run. Chris Tynes was the losing pitcher.

Ladies’ Gold medal game

Grand Bahama 22, Long Island Scorpions 4

With just about every batter in their line-up making a contribution offensively in their 18-hit barrage.

MVP Larikah Russell, playing shortstop, ignited the fuel as she enjoyed a 3-for-5 night with three RBI and two runs scored. Terah Evans was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored; third sacker Kenya Forbes was 2-for-5 with two RBI and four runs scored and second sacker Tamika Davis was 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Romona Hanna was the winning pitcher and Mia Turner suffered the loss.

Outfielder Vashawna Bastian and infielder Kendalia Turner both scored a pair of runs in a losing effort. Deante Colebrooke helped out with a pair of RBI.

Men’s Bronze medal game

Titans 10, Columbus Isles’ Mighty Mitts 7

Micah Bethel, playing center field, rode a perfect 3-for-3 production at the plate with four RBI, including a three-run homer in the first inning and a RBI triple to pace the Titans.

Shortstop Dino Sweeting was 1-for-32 with two runs scored and Angelo Dillet helped his own cause by going 1-dfor-2 two runs scored.

Dillet, who suffered an eye injury during the game, was the winning pitcher before he left to be treatment. Alphonso ‘Chicken’ Albury was tagged with the loss.

Catcher Kenneth Curry was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored for the Mighty Mitts.

Ladies’ Bronze medal game

Wildcats 14, UB Mingoes 9

First sacker Dachye Stubbs went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored to help the Wildcats clinched the bronze. Daria Cumberbatch, who started on the mound, but ended up at second, was 1-for-03 with three runs scored.

Second sacker Adonya Stanislous and ri8ght fielder Brenna Hield both had a hit and scored a pair of runs in the loss for the Mingoes.

Thela Stevens was credited with the win, while Keishana Coakley was tagged with the loss.

Here’s a look at the team’s win-loss records going into the playoffs”

Men’s Division

Trams W L Pct.

New Providence Cyber Marlins 3 1 .750 -

Grand Bahama 3 1 .750 -

Columbus Isles 2 2 .500 1

Atlantis Titans 1 3 .250 2

Eleuthera All-Stars 1 3 .250 2

Ladies’ Division

Teams W L Pct.

Long Island Scorpions 3 0 1,000 -

UB Mingoes 2 1 .666 1

Eleuthera Briland 1 2 333 .2

Grand Bahama 0 3 .000 3