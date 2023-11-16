EDITORIAL: A pyramid of problems for Grant

Bishop Ricardo Grant’s campaign to become the new MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini is in trouble.

After an inauspicious start in which he gave his opponents the chance to question whether he did or did not have a plan for the constituency, the revelations in today’s Tribune further call into question his suitability to rise to the level of Parliament.

Back in 2020, the Securities Commision of The Bahamas issued a warning over a series of Ponzi or pyramid schemes.

For those who are not aware, a pyramid scheme is one which depends on endlessly adding new recruits in order for earlier recruits to make money. For example, every new member pays those who recruit them – but it can only work as long as there are always new recruits, and when they run out, so do the promises of money.

One such scheme, Loom, promised to turn $100 into $800 and drew plenty of hopeful Bahamian investors, who became victims who lost money when it all collapsed.

The scheme in question in this case is called Ujamaa, and it was one of those the SCB warned about.

Some have accused Bishop Grant and his wife Shandlene of being the primary organisers of Ujamaa in Grand Bahama – something Bishop Grant denied in a Whatsapp message yesterday – while FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the couple were actually victims like many others.

The truth is, given how pyramid schemes operate, with recruitment being a primary goal, many victims become recruiters of many other victims.

When it comes to the election campaign, however, either one is a problem for Bishop Grant. At best, it is guillible to take part in such schemes – and it is worth asking whether someone who falls for such a scam is the right choice to sit in Parliament.

Bishop Grant promised he would contact The Tribune to discuss the matter after yesterday’s advanced polling – but he did not by the time the newspaper went to press.

We hope he does indeed take the time to explain.

Such schemes are a scourge in society, often hurting most the ones who have the least to lose.

Petty probe

Sylvanus Petty has resigned – and so he should have done. The Prime Minister requested his resignation, so it is fair to say he has been fired rather than left of his own volition.

The matter should not end there. The departing Water and Sewerage Corporation executive chairman presided over a time with at least one questionable contract – but were there others? Was the contract received by his daughter the only inappropriate one?

A full investigation is warranted, and should not be swept over simply because the man at the helm has now departed.

Dr Sands is right to call for such a move – and Prime Minister Philip Davis ought to make sure it happens.

Investigate all the contracts, and make sure the Bahamian public is getting value for money, and a fair chance to make their own pitch.