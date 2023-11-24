Probe launched into mangrove destruction

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

ACTING press secretary Keishla Adderley said an investigation is underway after more than 200,000 square feet of mangroves in the Adelaide Village area were destroyed.

She said the Davis administration will not tolerate threats to the environment.

Complaints were made to officials this week after a large mangrove forest was decimated. The property proprietor, Fly Fishing Nassau, posted before and after photos on social media depicting the removal of the mangroves.

Officials of The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning have visited the site to assess the damage, and investigations into the unauthorised removal are underway.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Ms Adderley said authorities would update the public on the matter when more information is available.

The destroyed mangroves were a sanctuary for conch and served as the annual mating grounds for nurse sharks. Mangroves also aid in the fight against climate change by absorbing deposits of carbon dioxide from the environment.

Earlier this week, The Bahamas Natural Resources Foundation, a non-governmental organisation advocating for environmental protection, reposted photos of the damage on social media.

The organisation appealed for more environmental awareness, pointing out the key benefits of mangroves.

“Mangroves, with their extraordinary biodiversity, serve as critical nurseries for marine species and act as a natural barrier against storm surges,” the organisation said. “Their loss not only endangers marine life, but also poses a threat to fisheries, local community food sources, and the economic impact on the fly fishing industry and tourism.

“This tragedy unfolds amid ongoing efforts to restore 40,000 acres of mangroves in Abaco and Grand Bahama, ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

“This incident emphasises the urgent need for heightened environmental awareness and protection. The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association urges swift action to rectify the damage and expects responsible parties to be held accountable for all restoration efforts.”