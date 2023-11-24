Ras Jesse Delancy in a new uniform

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@treibunemedia.net

AFTER turning in a leading performance for the Benedict College Tigers, Ras Jesse Delancy is eager to continue his collegiate volleyball career with the University of Charleston Golden Eagles.

“I decided to change schools to climb up in the volleyball rankings,” said Delancy, who is now in his junior year. “To become a better player, to be in a better programme and play better competition.”

Delancy, a 6-foot, 8-inch outside hitter, said the environment is an ideal one for him.

“I love the new environment, the city is nothing special but it helps to focus on exactly what I came here to do,” he said. “My new teammates are amazing, we push each other constantly.”

The 23-year-old comes in as the 2023 Division II National Player of the Year, but he admits that there’s more pressure playing at a higher level of college volleyball.

“The expectations are high, like our coach told us we’re going to be the one to control our destiny this year and I truly believe that,” he stated

The Golden Eagles men’s volleyball season will start on Saturday, January 13, against Queens University of Charlotte. They have a total of 27 games to play during the regular season that will conclude on Saturday, April 13, against Princeton University.

“Not to downplay my last team but we’re in two completely different leagues,” he pointed out. “The team I’m on now was ranked nationally as high as 12th in all of the NCAA (Division 1 and Division 2).”

Although there have been other Bahamians who played for Benedict College, including Donovan Wilmott, Clint Forbes, Terran Walkin and Zion Beckford, Delancy is the only Bahamian on the men’s volleyball roster.

In fact, he’s the only Bahamian on the whole campus, which is a big difference from Benedict College.

At Benedict College, Delancy participated on the Tigers’ track and field team as a high jumper. But with his emphasis on volleyball, he’s not certain if he will venture into track and field in his final two years in college.

Once he’s done with college, Delancy, who also played on the Bahamas men’s national team, has indicated that he would like to become a professional player so he’s putting all of his eggs in one basket at the University of Charleston.