Michael Albury Jr heading off to Believe Prep Academy

Michael Albury Jr is following in the footsteps of his brother Deyton Albury as he heads off today to enrol in Believe Prep Academy in South Carolina.

Eighteen-year-old Albury Jr left Teleos Academy here to complete his high school tenure in Miami, Florida before he went to play for Florida Coastal Prep Sports Academy last year. Deyton Albury, 21, pursued a similar path as he left Temple Christian Academy to attend Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, before he went on to Believe Prep and now he’s in his junior year at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

Before he left town today, Albury Jr said he decided to go to this school because of the history behind it.

“Ninety percent of their players go on and earn scholarships beginning their college careers including my older brother and that’s a part of my dream,” said Albury Jr, who some believe is just as talented or even better than Deyton Albury.

“Also the coach Kevin Jackson is legendary and known for his hard coaching, winning and making players better and that’s the environment I want to be in on and off the court.”

As he is headed to Believe Prep, Albury Jr said the expectation is for him to bring the same Bahamian mentality to hard playing and coachability that was exhibited by Deyton Albury.

Albury Jr said he hopes to go in and work hard everyday and help his team be successful.

“I feel very comfortable. Deyton has been someone I look up to my whole life and knowing this is where he went and been through, I feel I can do the same or even better,” Albury Jr said. “He has motivated me a lot, constantly calling me to remind me this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I should take advantage of it.

“He told me this is going to be one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life but if he can do it, he knows that I can do it too.”

While waiting to make the transition from high school to his road to college, Albury Jr said he’s ready to take his talent to the next level.

“I spent a lot of time working out, staying in shape, watching a lot of college films and just getting mentally prepared for what’s to come,” he pointed out.

With the stage set again, Albury Jr said he wanted to make the best of his opportunity to succeed.

“I’m always trying to grow my game as a player,” he stressed. “I want to get more comfortable shooting the ball, being more aggressive defensively, and just learning from the films I watch.”

Nobody is watching the progress of the Albury brothers than their proud father, Michael Albury Sr.

“I am feeling very proud that my two boys are chasing their dreams on the road to become professional basketball players,” he stated. “I am more confident than proud though because my boys are in great programmes surrounded by great people. They love the game, work hard and are very talented. So I feel like the sky’s the limit.”

Albury Sr said he will watch with interest as his sons continue to soar.