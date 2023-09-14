The Bahamas signs bilateral agreement with the Republic of Botswana for political consultation

THE government of The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Botswana to establish Bilateral Political Consultation yesterday.

“The memorandum will strengthen relations, friendship and cooperation between The Bahamas and Botswana for mutual benefits and to achieve common goals on international multilateral and bilateral ties,” according to a press release from the government. “Areas of exchange include but isn’t limited to economic, cultural relations, tourism, environmental, agricultural, health, educational and financial services.

“The exchange of our expertise and experts will mutually benefit both countries by strengthening sectors in which we are looking to grow.”

Dr Lemogang Kwape, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Botswana and Frederick Mitchell, The Bahamas foreign minister, signed the memorandum of understanding at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Goodman’s Bay Corporate Centre.