BTVI signs letter of intent to partner Algonquin

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and Algonquin College signed a letter of intent yesterday, launching a five-year partnership to provide international educational opportunities.

BTVI’s interim president, Dr Linda Davis, expressed gratitude for the new-found relationship, saying it adds to the growing list of partnerships with colleges and universities.

She said the partnership will allow students, faculty and employees an extended opportunity.

“The signing of this letter of intent symbolizes the beginning of what we expect to blossom into collaborative initiatives and exchanges mutually beneficial for our students, our staff, and faculty,” she said.

“Creating pathways for student exchanges, professional development and more, we believe that international cross-cultural exposure of institutions of higher learning deepens experiences and allows for even greater exposure as we seek ways to diversify skills across a rapidly changing trades landscape.”

The opportunity emerged from the government’s mission to Canada earlier this year, led by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and former State Education Minister Zane Lightbourne.

High Commissioner of The Bahamas to Ottawa, Alfred Gray, said he looks forward to building on shared knowledge.

“We know it’s only a letter of intent, but I believe everything good starts with a good intention, and so if we’re going to develop a good relationship, the first thing is to have good intentions, and I think that is evident by the signing today,” he said.

BTVI provides career training by offering over 40 industry-certified diploma and certificate courses, in addition to Associate of Applied Science degrees at campuses in New Providence and Grand Bahama and several locations throughout the Family Islands.