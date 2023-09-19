Jazz Chisholm Foundation Little League to start this Saturday

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Major League Baseball (MLB) star Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and his foundation will begin the Jazz Chisholm Foundation Little League starting next Saturday.

The Miami Marlins centre fielder has not only made his mark on the field but also within the community.

The Little League will continue from September 23 to December 3 and host up to 300 kids teaching them the fundamentals of baseball at a young age.

Chisholm Jr expressed his excitement towards being able to bring his latest charitable initiative to life.

“We are very excited about this right now. It is like a childhood dream coming through to help the kids that do not have it. We do not really have it like how they have it in the United States so we are really trying to make it fair for our kids and some kids that really need help in South Florida,” he said.

The Little League will take place at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex and will afford kids the opportunity to play more baseball than they are accustomed to during the fall season.

Geron Sands, co-founder of International Sports Academy and the league’s commissioner, described Chisholm Jr’s desire to give back to his home country.

“This is an historic event for Jazz to actually be giving back to his country where he came from to try to help the entire country. “It is not just a particular place, it’s everywhere he wants to help and give back and to give young kids the exposure he did not have when he was coming up here in Nassau,” he said.

Despite the Little League being the latest project for the foundation, one of the organisers Kim Sweeting said there is more to come. “I am so proud to be a part of this team to watch the whole thing evolve from where Geron and Albert have started…our team here, the people that are working on this end in The Bahamas make this foundation a huge success,” Sweeting said.

She added that as 2023 comes to an end, there are plans to host toy drives, a baseball camp, fishing tournament and fun day.

The foundation aims to provide equipment and resources to youth in baseball and softball leagues, incorporate financial literacy education into various programmes, and support mission-aligned non-profit organisations.

For more information on the Little League set for this week Saturday, log onto:

www.jazzchisholmfoundation.org

The 25-year-old Miami Marlins star, along with the members of the foundation, are grateful for all the continued support they have received from the public and various sponsors in their latest community initiative.