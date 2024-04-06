Taxi fare hike officially announced

THE increase of taxi cab fares by 10 percent was officially announced at a press conference held at Baha Mar on Friday.

Last month, Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis revealed that the fare increase was gazetted, which would be followed by a townhall for taxi drivers.

“The fares for New Providence have been gazetted and fares for our family islands is currently being completed. We want to make sure that we got our fare sheets correctly because we’ll also be sharing them with our large hoteliers and other large organizations where taxis operate so they can have them available as well,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert ‘Sandy’ Sands expressed his pleasure at being part of the tripartite effort between his organization, the government, and the taxi cab union in progressing the sector in better accommodating visitors.

Previously, Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) President Wesley Ferguson spoke of pushing for a 30 percent increase in taxi cab fares, however, at the press conference he spoke positively of the 10% increase.

“We have been inundated with questions from the stakeholders in this country, the hotels, the airport and so on and so forth that we needed some viable taxi rates because they were inadequate, they were antiquated, and the last increase was not rolled out properly,” he said.

The taxi cab union president applauded Minister Coleby-Davis’s performance in her role, adding that taxi cab drivers are “at the cutting edge of the tourism industry” and making a “good days’ pay”, all of which he credits the minister for due to her partnership with the union.