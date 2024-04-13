Man sentenced to four months for marijuana possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday after he admitted to the possession of 33 grams of marijuana last week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Alley Miller, 27, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Miller was arrested on April 10 in New Providence after he was found with a substantial quantity of marijuana.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Miller was informed that he must also have good behaviour for one year or an additional month would be added to his sentence.