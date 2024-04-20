Abaco MP: Tourism nearing pre-Dorian levels

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder said tourism on the island is nearing pre-Dorian levels, with the first two months of 2024 up 13 per cent from last year.

“Abaco’s numbers from last year show that we have a significant investment almost to 2019 levels,” Mr Pinder said.

“And in terms of stop-over visitors not including cruises, we don’t have many cruises in Abaco but in terms of stop-over visitors we’re number two in the country.”

With the second busiest airport in the country, Mr Pinder said the economy has also benefitted from the tourism boom.

“You’ll see it everywhere, you’ll see new businesses opening, you’ll see help wanted signs everywhere."

While acknowledging rebuilding efforts, Mr Pinder said: “Well Abaco has always been a beautiful place.

“Unfortunately after Dorian, after we have been taken off the map there had been misconceptions of Abaco coming back, but, what I have been doing is driving for over two years and putting Abaco back on the map and showing them that our facilities are being rebuilt back to a better level than they were before.”

Mr Pinder said the yachting industry is also exceeding pre-Dorian numbers with expectations of an uptick during the island's peak summer season.

Despite the negative publicity given the travel advisory issued by the United States in January, tourism numbers remain strong.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper previously said the January hotel occupancy rate was 76.8 percent and air arrivals were up by 13.3 percent overall.