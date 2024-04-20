American man fined for heroin found at LPIA

AN American man was fined $1,000 in the Magistrate’s Court Friday after admitting to having nine grams of heroin in his possession.

Jordan Smith, 34, from Indiana, was arrested on Thursday after police found the drugs on him at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

After Smith pleaded guilty to guilty to the offence, he was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 or risk three months behind bars.

