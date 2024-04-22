Sports calendar

RAY MINUS JR DAY

FAMILY and friends of the late Ray Minus Jr are scheduled to hold a Ray Minus Jr Day on Saturday.

The event will kick off at 10am with a wreath laying at Minus Jr’s photo at the Walk of Fame on the outside of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Then, starting at 6pm, in the National Boxing Gymnasium at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the inaugural Ray Minus Jr Boxing Show is all set to take place. Tickets are priced at $20. For more information, persons can call 468-8916 or email raylaminus@gmail.com

REACH FUN/RUN WALK

Date: April 27

Time: 6am

Registration Fee: $30 per person

Route: Beginning at Montagu Beach travelling west on Shirley Street, north on Church Street to Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, east to Paradise Island Bridge, south to East Bay Street and east to return to Montagu Beach foreshore.

The event is geared towards raising awareness for autism to close out Autism Awareness Month.

FAST TRACK INVITATIONAL

FAST Track Athletics announced that its third annual Spring Invitational will take place over the weekend of May 10 and May 11 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. The entry fee will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, persons are asked to contact 242-727-6826 or fasttrack- managamentoo@gmail.com.

RED-LINE TRACK CLASSIC

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club’s third annual Red-Line Youth Track Classic is set for 9am to 5pm May 25-26 at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The entry deadline is May 15 with a fee of $19 per athlete and $10 per relay team.